Don McLean Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Don McLean announced plans for a North American tour, continuing the 50th anniversary celebration of the release of his hit album American Pie.
Though the album originally debuted in 1971, McLean has been touring coast to coast since 2021 and announced a new round of dates, this time marking the release of “Vincent” (Starry, Starry Night).
The tour kicks off on August 24th at Yoshi’s Oakland with dates across the U.S. before wrapping with a pair of performances at Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu on December 2nd and 3rd.
Upcoming Fall Tour Dates include:
Thur, August 24 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s Oakland
Fri, August 25 – Fresno, CA – Tower Theatre
Thur, August 31 – Flint, MI – Capitol Theatre
Fri, Sept 1 – St Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre
Sat, Sept 2 – Muncie, IN – Canan Commons Park
Sat, Sept 9 – Beverly Hills, CA – Saban Theatre
Sun, Sept 10 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
Fri, Sept 15 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House
Sat, Sept 16 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl
Sun, Sept 17 – Arroyo Grande, CA – Clark Center
Sat, Sept 23 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City PAC
Fri, Sept 29 – Eau Claire, WI – RCU Theatre – The Pablo Center at the Confluence
Thurs, Oct 5 – Parker, CO – PACE Center
Sat, Oct 7 – Hamilton, MT – Hamilton PAC
Fri, Oct 13 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre
Sat, Oct 14 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre
Thur, Oct 19 – Florence, SC – Francis Marion University PAC
Fri, Oct 27 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
Sat, Oct 28 – Union, NJ – Kean University – Wilkins Theatre
Sat, Nov 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum (SOLD OUT)
Sun, Nov 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum (SOLD OUT)
Fri, Nov 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
Sat, Nov 11 – Warren, PA – Struthers Library Theatre
Fri, Nov 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
Sat & Sun, Dec 2 & 3 – Honolulu, HI – Blue Note Hawaii