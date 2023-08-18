Don McLean Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Don McLean announced plans for a North American tour, continuing the 50th anniversary celebration of the release of his hit album American Pie.

Though the album originally debuted in 1971, McLean has been touring coast to coast since 2021 and announced a new round of dates, this time marking the release of “Vincent” (Starry, Starry Night).

The tour kicks off on August 24th at Yoshi’s Oakland with dates across the U.S. before wrapping with a pair of performances at Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu on December 2nd and 3rd.

Upcoming Fall Tour Dates include:

Thur, August 24 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s Oakland

Fri, August 25 – Fresno, CA – Tower Theatre

Thur, August 31 – Flint, MI – Capitol Theatre

Fri, Sept 1 – St Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

Sat, Sept 2 – Muncie, IN – Canan Commons Park

Sat, Sept 9 – Beverly Hills, CA – Saban Theatre

Sun, Sept 10 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up (SOLD OUT)

Fri, Sept 15 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House

Sat, Sept 16 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl

Sun, Sept 17 – Arroyo Grande, CA – Clark Center

Sat, Sept 23 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City PAC

Fri, Sept 29 – Eau Claire, WI – RCU Theatre – The Pablo Center at the Confluence

Thurs, Oct 5 – Parker, CO – PACE Center

Sat, Oct 7 – Hamilton, MT – Hamilton PAC

Fri, Oct 13 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre

Sat, Oct 14 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre

Thur, Oct 19 – Florence, SC – Francis Marion University PAC

Fri, Oct 27 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

Sat, Oct 28 – Union, NJ – Kean University – Wilkins Theatre

Sat, Nov 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum (SOLD OUT)

Sun, Nov 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum (SOLD OUT)

Fri, Nov 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Sat, Nov 11 – Warren, PA – Struthers Library Theatre

Fri, Nov 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

Sat & Sun, Dec 2 & 3 – Honolulu, HI – Blue Note Hawaii