All Things Live Joins Forces With Dutch Festival Promoter – Loveland Events

AMSTERDAM (vip-booking) – The international live entertainment group All Things Live (ATL) is expanding its activities in the Netherlands by partnering with the Amsterdam-based Loveland Events, which promotes several festivals under unique brands, attracting over 150,000 visitors annually.

Established in 1995, Loveland has grown to become a leading global organizer of festivals. Loveland is responsible for renowned festivals such as Loveland Festival, 909 Festival, Music On Festival, Loveland Orange Festival, and several ADE events.

Including Loveland broadens ATL’s existing festival portfolio across Europe and strengthens the company’s presence in the Netherlands, which already includes Concert at Sea, HIER Festival, In Het Volkspark, and Agents After All.

“We believe that Loveland Events and All Things Live are a perfect fit, coming at the right time. With over 25 years of event production experience, this partnership offers a unique opportunity to enhance events for Amsterdam and its residents. By merging our strengths, we have the chance to learn from a variety of festival entrepreneurs within the extensive portfolio of All Things Live and incorporate best practices into our own events,” says Marnix Bal, founder and CEO of Loveland.

“Marnix and his team have crafted fantastic festivals throughout the years, and we are thrilled to embrace Loveland as part of the All Things Live family. This addition bolsters our growing festival business, driven by a passion for exceptional live events and a love for music,” says Kim Worsøe, a member of the Executive Board of the All Things Live Group.