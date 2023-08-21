Country Music’s Wynonna Judd Announces ‘Back To Wy’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – One of Country music’s most legendary voices and truly iconic performers, Wynonna, has announced her upcoming Back To Wy theatre tour. The Live Nation-produced tour will feature songs off Wynonna’s first two solo albums – Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), performed track by track, front to back, followed by a finale of her other hits and The Judds classics.

The 15-city tour kicks off on Tuesday (October 26) at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN, making stops across the country in San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville and more before wrapping up in Knoxville at Tennessee Theatre on Friday (December 1).

With vast critical acclaim, Wynonna has sold over five million units, becoming the highest-selling debut album by a female artist at the time. Wynonna earned three consecutive No. 1 hits with “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw The Light,” and “No One Else On Earth.” A musical force, Wynonna followed her wildly successful debut with the multi-platinum disc, Tell Me Why, which produced several hit singles, including “Tell Me Why,” “Is It Over Yet,” “Rock Bottom,” and “Girls With Guitars.”

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, “Wynonna” and “Tell Me Why,” track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see “herstory” repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues,” Wynonna said.

Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available on August 22, and general on-sale is available starting August 25.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, commemorative laminate & concert tickets, and a specially designed Wynonna cocktail set via VIP Nation.

Back To Wy Tour Dates:

October 26, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27, 2023 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium

October 28, 2023 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino*

November 2, 2023 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

November 3, 2023 Bowler, WI North Star Mohican Casino*

November 4, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

November 11, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

November 12, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17, 2023 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

November 18, 2023 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Casino*

November 19, 2023 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

November 25, 2023 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

November 30, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre