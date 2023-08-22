NAMM Launches New Member Services Team

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the non-profit trade group representing the music industry, announced the debut of Member Services, a strategic initiative designed to bolster the organization’s members.

The new program will see NAMM consolidate several existing departments, including membership, professional development, public affairs, and the Resource Center into a unified division that will be supported by a new Member Services Team.

“The creation of the Member Services team provides an ideal structure to serve the post-pandemic industry,” said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. “We have great potential for growth and an exceptionally talented team that can realize this potential. The alignment of all Member Services will increase our value to members at The NAMM Show in January, as well as critically important year-round enhanced offerings.”

Additionally, the Member Services unit will take on oversight of marquee NAMM initiatives, including education programs, such as NAMM U and NAMM U Online; networking and mentorship groups like NAMM Young Professionals and Women of NAMM; the NAMM Music Education Advocacy D.C. Fly-In; the Top 100 Dealer Awards; the Oral History Program; Endorsed Service Providers; public affairs and government relations initiatives.

Zach Phillips, who has served for 11 years as NAMM’s director of professional development, has been tapped to oversee the unified division. Phillips has been a key figure in the growth of NAMM’s education and professional development, both at live NAMM events and online.

“We’re incredibly excited about the creation of Member Services and what it means to our global NAMM members,” Phillips said. “Be it through networking, education, mentorship or advocacy work, this new team is designed to best serve all professional communities within our association. Our goal is to drive value to our membership and ensure everyone who belongs to NAMM has vital year-round resources to grow their businesses and careers.”