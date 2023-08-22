Play-N-Skillz Sign A Publishing Deal With Prescription Songs

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs announced the singing of the Grammy-winning songwriting and production team Play-N-Skillz.

The Miami-based duo consisting of brothers Juan “Play” Salinas and Oscar “Skillz” Salinas were signed to the Prescription Songs roster in a deal brokered by Senior Director of A&R Siara Behar.

The deal follows the announcement that the duo has signed a record deal with Pitbull’s Mr. 305 Records with new music in the pipeline in the near future and the launch of the duo’s new state-of-the-art recording studio in Miami.

“Today marks an exciting chapter in our musical journey as we proudly announce our new partnership with Dr. Luke’s esteemed music publishing company Prescription Songs,” the two shared in a statement. “Together, we will create a symphony of creativity, pushing boundaries and inspiring audiences worldwide. Driven by a shared vision and a passion for innovation, this collaboration promises to amplify our artistic voice and bring forth powerful melodies that resonate deeply. With the support of this remarkable team, we are ready to break barriers, explore new horizons, and add to our legacy in the music industry.”