Odyssey Touring Adds Agents Matthew Mentele And Spencer Hooks

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Odyssey Touring, the Nashville-based Roots-focused boutique agency, announced the addition of agents Matthew Mentele and Spencer Hooks to the team.

With more than two decades in the industry, Mentele brings a client roster that includes the Hackensaw Boys, Ha Ha Tonka, and Grand Ol’ Productions to the fold. Prior to joining Odyssey, Mentele held roles at Event Resources Presents. where he focused on colleges, BiCoastal Productions, where he services the PAC market, and, and Atomic Music Group, where his primary focus was on clubs, festivals.

Spencer Hooks joins Odyssey as an Associate Agent after a stint as programming director at Nashville’s famed EXIT/IN nightclub. He began his career with MOKB Presents in Indianapolis and as a talent buyer, helped to found HI-FI Indy.

“I’ve collaborated with Spencer and Matthew in various capacities before, and they both possess a genuine passion for live music combined with a knack for innovative thinking. This aligns perfectly with our strengths as a small agency. It’s an exciting opportunity to work with them once again,” stated Odyssey’s Logan Bosemer.