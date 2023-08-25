Six Questions With Indie Singer-Songwriter Shawn James

Six Questions with soulful indie singer-songwriter Shawn James

SHAWN JAMES: For this latest edition of ‘6 Questions With…” I caught up with soulful indie singer-songwriter Shawn James while he was prepping for his 27-date fall tour, which kicks off September 19 in Seattle. Onstage, James can be wonderfully unpredictable as he runs through a gamut of genres, styles, and songs – both his own and some popularized by others.

Q1: You don’t seem afraid to shift moods and even genres with your music much to the delight of your fans. What can we expect on your next record?

SHAWN JAMES: The next record I put out is going to be a concept EP based around the tale of a gunslingin’ outlaw in the Wild West.

It’s going to have elements of classic Western films and soundtracks similar to Ennio Morricone but twisted up with what I do in my way as well. I’m very excited about this one and approaching the record from a bigger story spread across the songs kinda perspective.

Q2: How do you balance your musical diversity in your live shows? Do you segment your styles in a formal setlist or see where your muse and audience take you?

SHAWN JAMES: I do a little bit of all that really. We craft a setlist, and it’s like an emotional roller coaster… hahaha. So yes, on every tour we plan out the sets and timing of the night but in the moment, we will also make changes if we feel something different from the audience or the energy of the room. I’ve found that being able to pivot is essential in being authentic and genuine in live performance.

Q3: Besides the US, you regularly tour Brazil and the UK. Why do those two countries and do the live audiences in all three differ?

We also tour extensively throughout Europe as well. Why? Because they want us there! They appreciate what we do and support by coming out to the shows and making incredible live experiences for us as well.

I’ll go anywhere that we find there’s an audience wanting us. We have plans to further expand into new countries and territories as time goes on as well.

