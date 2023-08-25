Former Whitesnake Guitarist & Songwriter Bernie Marsden Dead At 72

(CelebrityAccess) — Bernie Marsden, the English blues and rock musician, songwriter, and former lead guitarist of the metal band Whitesnake has died. He was 72.

His passing was announced by a spokesperson for Marsden’s family via social media on Friday.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing, and recording until the end. pic.twitter.com/9RhE2S9mDH — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) August 25, 2023

Born in Buckingham, Marsden began his career in rock while still in his teens, performing with local groups such as Clockwork Mousetrap and Skinny Cat before he joined the early heavy British metal band UFO.

In 1975, he joined the lineup of the British rock band Babe Ruth, recording to records with them for Capitol Records.

Three years later, he teamed up with David Coverdale, Neil Murray, and Mick Moody to form the band Whitesnake and recorded with the band for their first five albums.

Along with his work on the guitar, Marsden co-wrote with David Coverdale, many of the band’s early hits, including the band’s anthem “Here I Go Again.”

After stepping away from Whitesnake in 1982, he focused on his solo career and recorded a series of albums that included Ballyshannon Blues, Stacks, and Trios, which he released via Conquest last year.

He is survived by his wife Fran along with two daughters.