Sean Combs To Donate $1 Million To Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-Hop icon and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs will donate $1 million from the Sean Combs Foundation to Jackson State University’s football program.

Combs announced the donation during his acceptance speech for his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the 2022 BET Awards and hammered out the details of the gift over the last year, according to the school.

Combs will provide the funds to the school’s football program in installments over the next several years, JSU said.

“As someone who went to Howard University and understands the invaluable experience of attending historically Black colleges and universities, it’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation, it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCU’s receive the support they deserve.”

“Investing in our students’ higher education experience is the key to transforming their lives, and this is why the generous philanthropy of Sean Combs is so important,” Dr. Anthony said. “These funds will significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life. We could not be more appreciative of his giving spirit.”