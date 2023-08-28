At Two Concerts, Phish Raise $3.4 Million To Help Flood Victims In The Northeast

SARATOGA SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) — With a pair of benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC this weekend, Trey Anastasio and Phish helped to raise more than $3.5M to assist in recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York following historic flooding in the region in July.

Held August 25 and 26, the concerts were live-streamed for free at LivePhish.com and Phish’s YouTube channel, allowing fans around the world the opportunity to donate directly to The WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund.

The two shows featured performances from Phish, along with special pre-show acoustic sets with Phish’s Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio. Additionally, fans who attended the show on August 24th were treated to a special guest appearance from Derek Trucks, who joined Phish on stage.

“We are so grateful to everyone who donated their time and resources to make these benefits possible, and those that attended the shows or watched online,” said McConnell. “The joy in the room at these concerts was undeniable. But for the people affected by the flooding, it is an ongoing struggle. That’s why we are continuing to accept donations, raise awareness and distribute the funds.”

The funds raised by the show will be distributed by the Flood Recovery Fund working in conjunction with the Vermont Community Foundation and similar organizations in New York. The funds will benefit victims and their families, area businesses, and local non-profit organizations, supporting both shorter-term needs and long-term recovery and resiliency projects.

Created by Phish in 1997 to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, The Waterwheel Foundation has been working to effect positive change for more than 25 years. Phish extended a special thanks to Live Nation, who was the show’s promoter, and to the Broadview Stage at SPAC for their generous support.