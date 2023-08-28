Danis Europop Trio AQUA Announce Its ‘Barbie World Tour’ For Today’s ‘Barbie World’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Danish Euro-Pop group AQUA, best known for their 1997 hit, “Barbie Girl,” announced its Barbie World Tour last week, with dates across the US throughout the rest of 2023. The tour launches in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre on November 12, with the US leg wrapping up on December 20 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

“America, you wanna go for a ride?” asks the group on their Instagram post announcing the launch of their upcoming tour.

The band headlined shows at Irving Plaza in New York City and The Belasco in Los Angeles in June and July and are ready to embark on a world tour.

We’ve been working on this for 27 years! Performing two sold-out shows in NYC and LA this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nationwide tour is absolutely insane. We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face.

Aqua’s mark on the musical landscape was forged in 1997 with their debut album Aquarium. A collection that amassed hits like “Turn Back Time,” “Doctor Jones,” and the iconic “Barbie Girl.” The latter, a sensation whose catchy lyrics and vibrant charm had billions worldwide playfully echoing “I’m a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World.” With a music video showcasing the era’s whimsy, “Barbie Girl” soared to chart-topping heights, etching itself as an inimitable pop classic.

The trio’s return to the music industry, after 15 years, is credited in part to the blockbuster big-budget film Barbie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie – with a box office total of over $1.4 billion as of this writing.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s song from the film’s soundtrack, “Barbie World,” samples Aqua’s track and credits the trio. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard all-genre chart dated July 8, marking Minaj’s 23rd Top 10 hit and Aqua and Spice’s second.

The general public sale begins Wednesday (August 30) at 10 am EST, while the Spotify Fans First pre-sale begins Monday (August 28) at 10 am EST.

Aqua Barbie World Tour United States 2023 Dates

November

12 | Paramount Theatre — Seattle, WA

14 | The Masonic — San Francisco, CA

16 | Municipal Auditorium — Riverside, CA

19 | House of Blues — San Diego, CA

20 | The Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ

22 | House of Blues — Houston, TX

24 | Emo’s — Austin, TX

26 | Fillmore — New Orleans, LA

27 | Buckhead Theatre — Atlanta, GA

28 | House of Blues — Lake Buena Vista, FL

December

04 | Fillmore — Silver Spring, DC

05 | Fillmore — Philadelphia, PA

06 | House of Blues — Boston, MA

10 | Fillmore — Detroit, MI

12 | House of Blues — Boston, MA

13 | Fillmore — Minneapolis, MN

15 | The Summit — Denver, CO

17 | The DEpot — Salt Lake City, UT

19 | House of Blues — Las Vegas, NV

20 | Hollywood Palladium — Los Angeles, CA