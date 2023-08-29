Foreigner Says Farewell To Vegas With Two-Part 2024 Residency At The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Foreigner will bid goodbye to the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive headlining two-part “Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour” residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held March 6 through April 6 and October 25 through November 9, 2024.

Tickets start at $49, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday (September 1) at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

The band’s fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (August 29) at 10 am PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (August 30) at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday (August 31) at 10 pm PT.

The 16 performances going on sale are:

March 2024: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 2024: 3, 5, 6

October 2024: 25, 26, 30

November 2024: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9