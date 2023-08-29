Dave Matthews Band Announces 2023 Fall US Headlining Tour

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CelebrityAccess0 – The Dave Matthews Band (DMB) has announced plans to tour the US this fall. The headline run, which will kick off on November 7 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, will also include a show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, plus two-night stands at John Paul Jones Arena in the band’s hometown of Charlottesville, VA, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

A portion of proceeds from the John Paul Jones Arena shows will benefit the band’s ongoing commitment to redeveloping Charlottesville’s public housing. This contribution is in addition to the five million dollars Bama Works, DMB, and Red Light Management have already committed to the project.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official card of the 2023 tour. Citi card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday (September 12) at 9 AM ET until Thursday (September 14) at 10 PM ET through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets will be sold to the general public on Friday (September 15) at 10 AM local time. For the complete itinerary, please take a look below.

DMB’s ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has planted three million trees since 2020. The partnership will continue with the fall tour, bringing the total to four million trees. Fans can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign – a major forest restoration effort to plant a billion trees worldwide by 2025. For additional details, www.dmbtrees.org.

Their summer tour draws to a close with the band’s traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre (September 1-3). Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, the Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, returning to their first shows in 1991. Having sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception, DMB is the second-largest ticket seller in history.

Following their fall dates, DMB will head to South Africa to play shows in Pretoria and Cape Town. Matthews and guitarist Tim Reynolds will travel to Mexico’s Riviera Maya in 2024 for the seventh in their series of all-inclusive concert vacations. Set for February 15-18, the outing is nearly sold out.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2023 FALL U.S. TOUR DATES

11/7 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

11/8 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/10 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

11/11 – Charlottesville, VA– John Paul Jones Arena

11/13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden