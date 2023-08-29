The Lefsetz Letter: The Oliver Anthony Response Video

“It’s a pleasure to meet you – Part 2”

This is the most rock and roll thing I’ve seen any white man do in the Spotify/social media era. It reeks of the Bob Dylan/Neil Young era of yore. However, both of them never saw a need to explain themselves. Dylan went on record he was just a guy who knew no better than you. Young was constantly cryptic, as was Dylan, when he deigned to respond. However, both Dylan and Young were better informed.

But it was a different era. It was easier to grasp the truth. Today the truth is fungible and all Oliver Anthony has is his experience. And he’s testifying as to that. And he gets kudos for that. He’s a beacon in a sold-out world.

First, there was corporate rock. And then MTV and CDs. There was more money than ever before in the music business. And more money was needed to be rich after Reagan legitimized greed with his economic policies, foisting income inequality on the masses. Everybody strove for success, but sometime in the past twenty five years many woke up and realized it wasn’t working for them, that there wasn’t an upward path, and that the winners were ultimately abusing them with their economic policies and lifestyles.

I was born with the American Dream. That we all start from the same line, that we can all become rich and successful, that it’s eminently possible. But that was before the lottery was legal, never mind casino gambling outside Las Vegas. People want a shortcut to wealth, it’s their only option. Never mind that the lottery is a tax on the poor. I could explain that, but…

The explanations don’t work. Only experience works. And the experience leads to politics. And everybody in entertainment says to avoid politics and then this nobody comes from nowhere and triumphs, channeling people’s anger.

The poor have been screwed. Left behind as their jobs were shipped overseas. And welfare was demonized and cut. Poor is pejorative, it means more than no money, it means you’re weak and don’t count, that if you had any wherewithal you’d pick yourself up by your bootstraps and make yourself a success, as if birth circumstances and health consequences are irrelevant.

However, is Oliver Anthony good enough to sustain his rejection of the Republican party’s co-option of him?

Dylan and Young had put in years before they distanced themselves from their audience. Rejected adoration. They’d proven themselves artistically. Oliver Anthony is just beginning. And if it weren’t for the political hoopla would his song have been strong enough, a one listen smash, to propel him to the top of the chart?

Well, he is speaking about taboo issues in entertainment. Country radio is either about somnambulance, partying all the time, or adhering to a good ole boy ethos, the kind that had northerners worried about entering the redneck south in the sixties and seventies. Investigate the country world, everybody will testify that it’s controlled by radio. And you play along or you’re excised. Of course there are those in Nashville not playing this game, but their impact is marginal. Commercially. In reach. Unlike Oliver Anthony, who is said to be making 40k a day on “Rich Men North of Richmond.” And they said streaming doesn’t pay. Well, it does if you have a hit. And Anthony had a hit doing it completely differently from everybody complaining. Anthony is channeling his inner truth, his music is unfettered, he’s the disrupter as opposed to the me-too, the man who the major labels want nothing to do with unless you prove success without them.

So…

If I were a betting man, I would not bet on Oliver Anthony’s continued success. Because he’s just not that talented. Maybe he’s a harbinger of things to come, but in a world where even Taylor Swift and Beyonce are not universal, what are the odds that someone less talented and less polished can be?

Long.

But in a matter of days, Oliver Anthony had more reach, more impact, than either Swift or Knowles, whose tours are breaking records. Yes, there’s been a ton of news about their treks, but it’s all business, there’s very little ink about the songs. You see Swift and Knowles have lost touch with the public at large. They’re niche. Very big niches, but niche nevertheless. Maybe they speak of the universal love, but the inner feelings, the frustrations of the hoi polloi, they lost touch with that. Swift broke channeling teenage angst, then she sold out to the pop cognoscenti and lost the plot. The entire music business has lost the plot. Which is why it’s secondary in impact to streaming television. Don’t quote dollars, quote gut impact. Moving the culture. Foisting discussion. Sure, musicians have diehard brain dead fans who will castigate you if you question their hero, but don’t associate that with the general passion of a hit of yore.

Now sans the right-wing interpretation of “Rich Men North of Richmond,” sans its adoption as a right-wing mantra, I think the song would have been dead in the water. But the truth is politics is more powerful than the traditional hype mechanisms of a long in the tooth music industry. Oh, the music industry is loaded with publicists, speaking to usual suspect outlets, but this is a far cry from the days of the past when the song itself generated the publicity when the hype came after the impact. That’s the story with both Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony’s songs, the press reacted. And there was a visceral impact upon the public. Everybody had to listen. When was the last time there was a must-listen tune? And even if you hated these songs, you had an opinion, you could discuss them with others, which has been an impossibility for years in this Tower of Babel world. In other words, Aldean and Anthony brought us together.

Maybe because we’re apart.

I don’t expect Republicans to do any more quoting of Oliver Anthony after this video, I don’t expect constant iTunes purchases. There will be no shadow campaign to make him a hero. And maybe “Rich Men North of Richmond” will sustain, but sans controversy, is the average person interested? Like I said, it’s not like Anthony has demonstrated the talent of Ed Sheeran, nowhere close. Then again, Anthony has channeled a truth that seems to have completely escaped Mr. Sheeran,.

Entertainment, that’s what the Spotify Top 50 is all about. Visceral, changing the culture content? That was gone years ago.

Now the longer Anthony talks in this video, the more naive and out-of-touch he seems. Then again, I’ve got to give him credit for speaking from the heart. Yes, music is a dirty business. But I’ve got news for Oliver, all business is dirty. If you raise your head above the vultures come, instantly.

But Anthony does have it right, saying it’s all about his constituency. This is not lip-service to fans, this is an emotional thing. Anthony is not denying where he’s coming from. And he’s not putting on a cowboy hat and faking it. One of the best elements of the video is the pattering of rain on the truck. Hollywood would have cut this. Hollywood wants facsimiles of truth, not the real thing. It’s like twenty writers on a song. The honesty is long gone. One guy and his guitar triumphed over all of them.

Anthony explained his swipe at the obese. And he seems to defend welfare, by saying how few people are on it, but since he was an unknown we did not know where he was coming from. And still, I don’t think he understands energy. Then again, watch the whole video and you’ll ultimately hear that he doesn’t blame the poor food choices on the poor. You know it costs a fortune to eat healthy. And to buy Ozempic. Right now it’s hard to get insurance to cover these new weight loss medications, assuming you’ve got insurance to begin with. And maybe that’s Anthony’s point, that the Rich Men North of Richmond got rid of the provisions of Obamacare that protected the poor, and then there are states that refuse to take Medicaid money. Yes, Anthony seems to be speaking for the downtrodden, albeit in a somewhat ham-fisted way.

But one thing is for sure, his anger shines through.

We’re all angry. And very few of us are fully-informed. And we’re dedicated to our tribe, or proud to say that we are not in a tribe. It’s crazy, George Harrison implored us to think for ourselves almost sixty years ago, but that mantra is long gone.

Critical thinking. Analysis. It’s all emotion these days. And manipulation. By the rich and powerful. They’ve got you where they want you. Anthony now says he’s rebelling against this. Where does this leave him? With his audience, with his fans, of which there are relatively few. The politicos are done. Sure, some might want to adopt him to align themselves with the poor, but based on this video, it appears that Anthony doesn’t want to play.

Anthony does not appear to be eager to capitalize on his success. And we haven’t had that spirit here since 1969. And it’s quite refreshing to see it. Hollywood says everybody sells out, that you should go for the cash, not to miss your opportunity. But here we have someone who has taken the opposite path and succeeded far beyond those who played the game. As big as Lil Nas X was, he’s nowhere near the league of Oliver Anthony. Everybody knows Oliver Anthony and his song. In a world where that’s essentially impossible. That’s mind-blowing.

We need more Oliver Anthonys.