Colorado Convention Center Extends ASM Global Partnership

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global has won the renewal for the Colorado Convention Center (CCC) venue management in Denver. ASM Global oversees the most extensive portfolio of convention centers in the US and internationally and has operated the facility since 1994. The CCC occupies an area of 2,200,000 square feet and is located in downtown Denver’s central business district and cultural hub.

The CCC operates under the Denver Alliance Partnership, which was established in 2008 as a collaboration between ASM Global along with Visit Denver, the City and County of Denver, Denver Arts & Venues, Sodexo Live!, and the Hyatt Regency Denver at the CCC. The Alliance collaborates on the promotion and use of the CCC to generate and maximize economic benefits to all parties of the Alliance and the entire community.

The new ASM Global agreement commences on January 1, 2024. Leveraging ASM Global’s unique expertise, CCC plans to implement numerous cutting-edge and industry-changing initiatives, such as providing a more productive, customer-centric and cost-effective worksite for guests and expanding the venue’s ASM Global Acts program, under which the center has successfully executed a robust sustainability and social-impact plan focusing on carbon management for event organizers. A significant added priority will be expanding catering experiences to emerging customer bases for millennials and Gen Z. CCC aims to be the most high-tech, user-friendly meeting and event space in the country.

“We are thrilled to announce the continued partnership between the City of Denver and ASM Global,” said Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues – the city agency responsible for oversight of the convention center. “For 29 years, ASM Global has been an integral partner in the management, sales and operation of the Colorado Convention Center. We look forward to continued success in promoting the vibrancy of Denver as reflected in the convention center business.”

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global executive vice president of convention centers, said, “We deeply appreciate the City of Denver’s continuing vote of confidence. This facility’s growth potential is boundless. ASM Global is the largest and best event platform on Earth, enabling us to deliver unparalleled participant-engagement moments for clients in environments no one else can deliver.”

Hoffend cited the planned rollout of ASM Global Insights at CCC, which will join the largest live-event customer-feedback database in the industry. The feedback will provide the benefits of engaging clients, monitoring guest satisfaction in real-time, evaluating performance across various metrics, and benchmarking success across the industry, ultimately providing the business acumen to inform and move the business forward.

CCC’s ASM Global general manager, John Adams, said, “We’re exceptionally proud of the caliber of events that we, along with our hospitality partners, have secured for the region over the past nearly three decades. What encapsulates our success is the substantial economic impact from events that have taken place in this building. I’m excited and confident that with the opportunities for the future, the convention industry in Denver will continue to strengthen.”