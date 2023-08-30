Kyle Dion Signs Worldwide Label Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Genre-bending artist Kyle Dion has signed a record label deal with Position Music, announced via President and CEO Tyler Bacon. Dion’s distinct falsetto voice and hybrid blend of R&B soul-pop and playful/confident attitude have enthralled music fans since dropping his debut album SUGA. Dion’s follow-up, the critically acclaimed SASSY (Deluxe), was released in 2022. Dion kicks off his 2023 release cycle with his slinky new single “Boyfriend Jeans.”

“My career to date, I have been fully independent. I’m looking forward to this new chapter in partnering with Position Music and expanding my team. Working with Mike Torres, Mark Chipello, J Scavo, and the rest of the team feels like family. They understand my vision and where I am trying to go. I’m excited for what we’re creating,” says Dion.

The LA-based artist will now return to regularly releasing music. The new single, “Boyfriend Jeans,” is accompanied by an artful music video directed by Venniel Nephew and has reignited Dion’s fanbase – his dedicated followers have streamed his music well over 100M+ times to date.

With two full-length albums living in the stratosphere of artistic excellence, Dion is now poised to blow fans away and capture their hearts again. “Boyfriend Jeans” is his first new release in over a year and will kick off a string of new music releases.

Dion has been writing and singing songs since the age of nine and first caught the eye of the industry as an opening act on PARTYNEXTDOORS’ 2016 European tour before releasing his lauded full-length album debut in 2019. A darling of the underground pop and R&B space, Dion has worked with the likes of Chanel Tres, Kehlani, Duckwrth, Ja Rule, and Kari Faux and has shared stages with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kali Uchis, H.E.R., Ella Mai, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Jesse Reyes.

Position Music has also acquired a majority of Dion’s catalog in the deal. He is managed by Lauren Camp of On Record and published by Kobalt. Dion’s agent is Brandon Hughes of Revel Talent Agency.

“Position feels like the right home as we step into a new era of Kyle Dion. We’ve been impressed by their support and understanding of Kyle’s vision, drive, and passion. We’ve got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together,” says Camp.

“I am beyond excited to have Kyle Dion join the Position Music label. Not only is Kyle Dion a prolific singer and writer, but he also brings a unique and distinct visual style. His attention to detail and huge work ethic are inspiring—a dream artist to work with,” says Torres, A&R at Position Music.

“The second Mike introduced us to Kyle, the whole team knew he was forging a singular musical path and that we needed to do everything possible to become his new label home,” adds Scavo, General Manager (GM) of Recorded Music. “On top of creating incredible music, he has that rare ability to bring songs to life by crafting a complete visual world around every project. From music to live shows to fashion to art, Kyle is the total package, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

