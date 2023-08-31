The Final Round Of Performers Announced For The Canadian Country Music Association Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the Canadian Country Music Association revealed the final round of performers for the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD.

New additions to the line-up for 2023 include rising star Cooper Alan, Amazon Music “2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch” Dalton Dover, singer Dawn Johnon, entertainer Brent Kissel, multi-award winning Québec Star Matt Lang, hit-maker Joe Miller, BMG recording artist Drake Miller, singer-songwriter Sacha, and recording artist, producer, and actor, Tyler Shaw.

The new additions to this year’s lineup join the list of previously announced performers, including Dean Brody, Jade Eagleson, Sam Hunt, James Barker Band, The Reklaws, who are also serving as hosts this year, Josh Ross, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes, and Train.

The 2023 CCMA Awards will air live from Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on Saturday, September 16 and will be broadcast live on CTV, and digitally via the CTV.ca, and the CTV App.

The awards gala is part of Country Music Week, Canada’s largest celebration of country music, which officially kicks off on Thursday, September 14 with numerous events scheduled over three days. The hybrid music festival and industry conference will feature programming this year that includes CCMA Songwriters’ Unplugged presented by Rogers, SiriusXM Top of the Country finale, CCMA Legends Show presented by PURE COUNTRY, CCMA House presented by Amazon Music, the CCMA Red Carpet Pre-Show in partnership with PURE COUNTRY, and more.

Tickets for the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD are available starting at $59.99 plus taxes/fees in-person through the FirstOntario Centre Box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.ca.