Revelator Hires Luciana Pegorer and Arturo Soler For Latin American Expansion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following an expansion in Japan earlier this year, B2B music distribution platform Revelator announced the hire of Luciana Pegorer and Arturo Soler to lead new offices in Brazil and Mexico.

In their new roles with Revelator, the two seasoned music executives will oversee client support and business development in their respective regions.

Pegorer, who is located in Brazil, will be leading Revelator’s local Brazilian office while Arturo will lead the company’s LATAM office out of Mexico.

A former flute player, Pegorer is no stranger to the Brazilian music scene, both from the perspective of an artist and a label executive. She began her career as a concert promoter before landing at Warner Music Brazil, and later, her own label and publishing company, Delira Musica.

She also led the Brazilian Independent Music Association and is a former member of Merlin’s board of directors.

Soler, who is based in Mexico, brings two decades of experience to his new role, including multiple markets in the region, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Bolivia.

“Revelator has always operated globally but we saw that to serve the fast-changing Latin American market, we needed highly qualified, creative professionals with deep relationships, who were natives to the local market” notes Revelator founder and CEO Bruno Guez. “We found them in Luciana and Arturo, and we’re eager to provide our groundbreaking music asset management, business insights, and royalty administration for independent music companies across the region.”