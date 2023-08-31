The RIAA Celebrates Latin Music At The Annual Honors Gala

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — As the influence of Latin music continues to surge in the United States, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is gearing up to acknowledge the genre’s remarkable impact. The RIAA’s upcoming event, scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, will be held at its state-of-the-art venue in Washington D.C., honoring the visionary artists, label executives, and policymakers who have driven Latin music’s ascendancy.

The annual event will provide a platform to commemorate the outstanding achievements and careers of individuals who have indelibly shaped the trajectory of Latin music.

Among the distinguished honorees for the year 2023 are:

Gloria Estefan: A stalwart in Latin music, she will be celebrated as an RIAA Icon, a fitting tribute to her groundbreaking contributions.

Sebastián Yatra: Recognized as the RIAA's Artist of the Year, Yatra's artistry and innovation have played a pivotal role in Latin music's ascent.

Emilio Estefan: Esteemed film and television producer, actor, and industry luminary, Estefan will be bestowed with the Industry Trailblazer of 2023 award, honoring his significant impact on Latin music.

Maria Fernandez: As the EVP & COO of Latin Iberia at Sony Music Entertainment, Fernandez's accomplishments will be recognized as she receives the title of Executive of the Year.

U.S. Representatives Veronica Escobar and María Elvira Salazar: These policymaking trailblazers have been selected as the Policymakers of the Year for 2023, applauding their commitment to fostering the growth and recognition of Latin music.

Mitch Glazer, Chair and CEO of the RIAA, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “The RIAA is deeply appreciative of these superstars and leaders who have used their voices and platforms to reshape culture and break creative barriers. The RIAA Honors event is an exceptional occasion to recognize those who are paving the way for future generations and making their mark. Latin music has not only dominated the charts and playlists across the U.S. this year but has also electrified hearts. We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of Gloria Estefan, Sebastián Yatra, Emilio Estefan, Maria Fernandez, and Representatives Veronica Escobar and María Elvira Salazar.”