AMC Theatres To Show The Movie Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour

LEAWOOD, KS (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift is teaming up with AMC Theatres to bring her era tours to a movie theater near you, provided you live in the United States, Canada, or Mexico.

Beginning on October 13th, Swifties will be able to watch a film version of Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour with at least four showings a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States.

According to AMC, the company has worked to keep the price for tickets at $19.89 plus tax for adults, and $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens.

Additionally, the concert will be available in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other premium large formats for their standard up-charge fee which varies by format and theatre.

To meet the anticipated demand, AMC has dramatically expanded the capacity of its online ticketing system, the company said.

According to AMC, the Eras tour is the first of a new line of business for the theater chain. In addition to exhibiting the film, AMC is also acting as the theatrical distributor, securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theatre operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They have already secured deals with other major theater operators in North America, including Cinemark, Cineplex, and Cineopolis.