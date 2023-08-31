Ellie Goulding Has A Close Call With Stage Pyro

PORTSMOUTH, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Ellie Goulding had a close call with pyrotechnics during her performance at a music festival in the U.K. this weekend.

In a video captured by TikTok user @random.15071, Goulding can be seen singing near the edge of the stage during her performance at the Victorious Festival in the UK when an element of the pyrotechnics display fires and appears to shoot right past her face.

Goulding barely skipped a beat and after fanning her hair to ensure she’s not on fire, she continued her performance.

Following the show, Goulding took to social media to assure her fans that she was not injured in the scary incident.

“To those asking I am Ok!,” she wrote, adding, “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you, thank u x.”