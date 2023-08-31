gamma. Announces Two Key Hires In Africa And The Middle East

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — gamma., a multimedia platform that provides creative and business services, announced it is expanding operations in Africa and the Middle East with the hire of music industry veterans Larry Gaaga and Dany Neville.

Larry Gaaga, one of Nigeria’s best-known songwriters and recording artists, joins gamma. as Vice President/General Manager of Africa. In his new role, Gaaga’s primary focus will be on providing strategic direction and driving revenue growth from the company’s regional headquarters in Nigeria. He will also work to develop local talent and secure collaborations and partnerships to help bring the nation’s homegrown talent to international audiences.

Most recently, Gaaga was Vice President of Def Jam Africa, where he led the label’s A&R division.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of Vice President/General Manager of Africa,” said Gaaga. “This presents a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of the entertainment industry across the continent, promoting local talent and showcasing the incredible creativity and diversity of our artists to the world.”

Pioneering Arab artist and DJ, Dany Neville has been tapped as gamma.’s Vice President of A&R, Middle East. Neville, who launched the region’s first urban radio show in 2000, has a long history of collaborating with hip-hop stars such as Snoop Dogg, T Pain, Kymani Marley, Kid Ink and DJ Snake among others.

“This is a unique opportunity to showcase the talent and culture of the Middle East to the world,” said Neville. “gamma. is a unique company with the right tools and people needed to elevate this region to even greater heights in the world of music and entertainment.”

“Larry and Dany’s extensive experience, deep understanding of the local music landscapes, and relentless passion for nurturing talent are welcome additions to the gamma. family,” said gamma. Co-founder & CEO Larry Jackson. “Together, they will strengthen our market presence and drive significant growth across Africa and the Middle East.”