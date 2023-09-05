Keyboard Synthesizing Pioneer, Producer, Songwriter & ‘Dream Weaver’ Singer Gary Wright Dies At 80

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Singer/Songwriter Gary Wright passed away on Monday, September 4, at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, CA, surrounded by his family and loved ones. News of his death was confirmed in a statement from his son, Justin Wright, to several news outlets. Wright had been battling Parkinson’s Disease for about five years and, shortly after that, learned he had Lewy body dementia. Nurses working in Wright’s home told his family that he was entering the final stages of life, per a TMZ report. He was 80.

Born Gary Malcolm Wright in April 1943 in New Jersey, Wright was a former child actor and performed on Broadway in the musical Fanny before studying medicine and psychology in New York and Berlin. While in Europe, Wright met Island Records founder Chris Blackwell and moved to London, forming the rock group Spooky Tooth. After an Island record release was met with critical acclaim, the group toured with Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones, culminating in their second album, Spooky Two.

After taking a hiatus from Spooky Tooth in the 70s to produce records for Rolling Stone producer Jimmy Miller’s production company, he became an elite member of London’s session musicians, playing keys on George Harrison’s classic song, “All Things Must Pass,” which also featured Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr and Phil Collins. That began a long collaborative relationship and life-long friendship with Harrison – co-writing several songs and playing the keys on all of Harrison’s solo albums during the 70s.

In addition, Wright played on two Starr singles and a Ronnie Spector song. In his book, Dream Weaver: A Memoir, Music, Meditation, and My Friendship with George Harrison, Wright would recall being asked to play on John Lennon’s Imagine album but could not make the sessions due to conflicting schedules.

He hit the mainstream after the release of his 1975 solo effort, Dream Weaver, with the title track of the same name. “Dream Weaver” was inspired by a trip to India with Harrison and hit No. 1 in the charts – while its follow-up single, “Love is Alive,” peaked at No. 2. The album went on to have over 2 million in sales.

A trailblazer in teaming music with technology, Wright had begun challenging himself and audiences with cutting-edge keyboard synthesizing and pioneering instrumentation. Wright’s Dream Weaver album is now regarded as one of the first rock records made almost entirely with synthesizers. Wright was known for performing live on portable keys and then the keytar.

The song was remade for the Wayne’s World movie soundtrack in 1991, and it hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtrack Albums chart. “Dream Weaver” was also featured in the Golden Globe-winning movie The People vs. Larry Flynt.

Wright’s hit song “Love is Alive” was given new life in 2001. One by Anastacia, whose international sales topped 3.5 million — and the other by Joan Osborne, whose version became the first single for the film One Night at McCools. In addition, “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive” were featured in the films Daddy Day Care and Coyote Ugly.

Eminem recorded one of Gary’s songs and re-titled it “Spend Some Time” on his Encore album, and DJ Armand Van Helden sampled “Comin’ Apart” from The Right Place album and renamed it “mymymy.” The track became a huge hit overseas – selling over 4 million copies.

In 2008, Wright joined Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band on tour and repeated his time on the road with the band in 2010 and 2011.

Wright is survived by his wife, Rose and two sons, Justin and Dorian.