Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell, Dead At 56

BOISE, Idaho (CelebrityAccess) — Steve Harwell, lead singer of the California-based band Smash Mouth, died on Monday. He was 56.

His passing was announced by a statement from the band on social media: “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger-than-life than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”

A cause of death was not provided, but yesterday, TMZ reported that Harwell was in hospice, suffering the effects of liver failure.

With party-ready hits such as “Walkin’ on the Sun,” and “All-Star” Smash Mouth straddled genres such as pop, California punk, and ska, making them a perfect fit for alt-rock radio of the 1990s.

Formed by Greg Camp, Steve Harwell, Kevin Coleman, and Paul De Lisle in San Jose in 1994, Smash Mouth released their debut album, Fush Yu Mang in 1997.

Harwell and De Lisle remained the only constants in the band until early 2022 when Harwell stepped away from the group for health reasons following a bizarre performance at the Big Sip beer and wine festival in New York that saw Harwell appear to threaten members of the audience and performing what appeared to be a Nazi salute.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas, and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell said in a press release announcing his retirement. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years, and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with. I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans.”