Iconic ‘Margaritaville’ Singer Jimmy Buffett Dies At 76

(CelebrityAccess) – Singer/Songwriter and the man who made beach bum life fashionable and profitable, Jimmy Buffett, passed away Friday (September 1). His passing was confirmed through a statement on his official website. A cause or place of death has not been revealed. He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st, surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett had recently rescheduled some concerts in May of this year after a trip to the Bahamas – which Buffett acknowledged in a social media post, writing, “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.” A day later, he thanked his followers for the “outpouring of support and well wishes.” He never did share what had ailed him, but he did say he was going on a “fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape.”

James William Buffett was born on Christmas day in 1946 in Pascagoula, MS and raised in the coastal town of Mobile, AL. However, according to his website, he found his voice when he moved to Key West, FL. He exuded an elegant and laid-back style that drew in an enormous cult of fans, known as “Parrotheads,” who embraced the beach, boat, and booze lifestyle, even sporting the bird headgear while attending Buffett’s shows.

Taking his cues from Mother Ocean, Buffett was never on rotation at MTV and kept his music like he lived his life – amiable, friendly, and carefree. His most well-known song, “Margaritaville,” released in 1977, was also his only solo Top 10 song.

In 2003, Alan Jackson and Buffett released “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” it spent eight non-consecutive weeks in the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and ranked No. 4 on the year-end Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. A remake of the Hank Williams tune, “Hey Good Lookin,” with Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, Clint Black and George Strait hit No. 8 in 2004, and Buffett reached No. 1 one final time alongside the Zac Brown Band for the song “Knee Deep” in 2011. His fanbase ensured that even without No. 1 songs, his records sold. In 50 years, he released four platinum and eight gold studio albums.

Buffett founded a line of restaurants and luxury resorts aptly named Margaritaville, taking inspiration from his song of the same name. The multi-million dollar brand promoting “island escapism” expanded to apparel, footwear, a beer brand, ice tea, home furnishings, food, tequila, rum and more – all of which landed Buffett on the Forbes’ America’s Richest Celebrities list in 2016. Buffett is also a best-selling author.

In addition to music, Buffett was also an avid pilot and owned a Dassault Falcon 900 that he often used while on his concert tours. In 2015, Buffett received an honorary doctorate in music from the University of Miami. In his usual style, he received the honor wearing flip-flops and sunglasses, telling the graduates, “It’s time to see the world, time to kiss a girl, and time to cross the wild meridian” (The Pascagoula Run).

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006, won two Country Music Association (CMA) awards and was nominated for a Grammy twice.

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol; daughter Savannah; daughter Sarah; and son Cameron.

But there’s this one particular harbour – so far but yet so near. Where I see the days as they fade away and finally disappear.

Sail on, Jimmy ~ sail on. RIP.