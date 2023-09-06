Rolling Stones & Jimmy Fallon – Live In Conversation: ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Recap & World Premiere Video

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The iconic band The Rolling Stones revealed their new album, Hackney Diamonds, during a livestream interview with Jimmy Fallon today (September 6) at 9:30 am EST on the band’s YouTube channel.

The livestream took place from Hackney, London, where Fallon hosted Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood talking “new album, new music, new era,” according to the band’s official YouTube description.

Hackney Diamonds is the Stones’ first new material in 18 years since the release of A Bigger Band in 2005, and the first album without drummer Charlie Watts who passed away in 2021.

News of Hackney Diamonds broke on Wednesday (August 23), when the band placed an advertisement in the Hackney Gazette, which marketed “specialists in glass repair,” but looked more like a Rolling Stones release. Along with the font used in the advertisement and the band’s iconic tongue logo, the language used in the ad also referenced three of the Stones’ classic songs “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Shattered.”

The livestream was filled wtih fans flooding the chat area and the “boys in the band” were of course, fashionably late but worth the wait. The three icons stepped out on the stage and you can tell, even after almost 6 decades – they continue to love what they do.

Highlights:

Album: Hackney Diamonds

Release Date: October 20

Single and Video Drop: “Angry”

Jimmy Fallon: What does Hackney Diamonds mean?

K. Richards: “We were flinging ideas around for titles, like ‘Smash and Grab’ and somewhere between that – we can up with Hackney Diamonds – and also, we’re a London band and we thought …”

J. Fallon: How long did it take to make the album?

R. Wood: “It was pretty quick. We gathered ideas all together before Christmas last year and made a go of it, didn’t we?”

J. Fallon: It’s been 18-years since your last album …

M. Jagger: We’ve been very lazy.” (laughter) We’ve been on the road most of the time, maybe we were a bit lazy and suddenly, we said, let’s make a record and put a deadline, let’s make it xmas and we’re gonna finish it by v.days, went went into studio in Decebmer and we cut 23 tracks very quickly, finished them in January and mixed them in February.”

J. Fallon: Was the studio different without Charlie? Tell me about that.

K. Richards: “Charlie’s gone and it’s different, he’s the number 4 [of the band[. Of course he’s missed. but thanks to Charlie, we had Steve Jordan who was Charlie’s recommendation and he picked Steve – way way back. He’s been a friend and he was a natural progresision. It would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”

M. Jagger: 12 tracks on album, most are with Steve and 2 are tracks from 2019 with Charlie. Bill (Wyman) came in and did one track so we had the original Rolling Stones in there for one track.

Fallon and Jagger had a hilarious exchange about the tracks on the album.

J. Fallon: The first song is called “Angry.” Is angry a theme? Is every song about anger?” Jagger: “Well, yes, we thought every song should be about anger and disgust.” Fallon: “So every track is named angry?” Jagger: “No, not every track is named angry, that is stupid. It’s an original idea.” Richards: “No one can be angry that long.” Fallon: “Meet my in-laws.”

M. Jagger: “We decided to not make every track angry, but to have love songs, ballads, country, eclectic, a mixture.”

Hackney Diamonds Track List:

Angry

Get CLose

Bite My Head Off

Depending On You

Whole Wide World

Dreamy Skies

Mess It Up (with Watts)

Live By the Sword (with Watts)

Driving Me Too Hard

Tell Me Straight (Sung by Richards)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven

Unbelievable – a “gospel” type of song to which Richards says to Jagger – “You’ve never been to church a day in your life.”

Rolling Stones Blues

You can watch the full livestream and world premiere video below.