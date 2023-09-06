Senior Agent & Promoter Rickard Nilsson Joins All Things Live Sweden

SWEDEN (vip-booking) – All Things Live Sweden has welcomed Rickard Nilsson as their newest Senior Agent and Promoter, further strengthening their team.

Rickard brings a wealth of experience and a solid background in the music industry, having served in various roles as a promoter, agent, and contributor to several club and festival concepts.

Rickard boasts an impressive track record in the music scene. He co-founded, DJed, and promoted the renowned itinerant club concept, Swedish Music Club, which featured a diverse range of bands and artists. Following this, he spent a decade as a promoter at FKP Scorpio Sweden, collaborating with notable artists like Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, and Albin Lee Meldau. Rickard also played a pivotal role in the inception of festivals such as the Bråvalla Festival and Rosendal Garden Party.

Most recently, Rickard served as the Head of Artist Relations at Staccs, a streaming service specializing in on-demand live concerts. Concurrently, he continued to work as a local agent on a freelance basis.

In his new role at All Things Live Sweden, Rickard will primarily focus on representing Swedish artists, expanding the roster, curating festivals, and developing club concepts. Additionally, he will engage with international artists in his capacity as a promoter.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Rickard Nilsson stated, “It will be a tremendously exciting experience to join All Things Live and their team! I hope that my expertise can bring a fresh perspective to this highly experienced group at ATL.”

Rickard Nilsson officially assumed the position of Senior Agent and Promoter at All Things Live Sweden on September 1, 2023. A warm welcome awaits him as he embarks on this new journey with the company.