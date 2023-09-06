Tyler Childers Announces The Mule Pull ’24 Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country, folk, and bluegrass star Tyler Childers announced plans for a major tour with dates on both sides of the pond in early 2024.

The “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” officially gets underway on February 15th at 3Olympia in Dublin, with additional shows scheduled in the UK and Europe through March 6th when the segment concludes at Oslo’s Sentrum Scene.

Childers then returns to the U.S., with performances set to begin on April 5th at Viejas Arena in San Diego and wrap at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 29th.

For fans who can’t wait, Childers has multiple shows scheduled in the U.S. this fall, including two dates at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on September 27 and 28.

Childers will be touring in support of his latest album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which is due on streaming platforms on Friday, September 8th, via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.

News of the tour follows Childers’ recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night where he hosted the “Tyler Childers & Friends” alongside S.G. Goodman, Margo Price, Erin Rae and The Travelin’ McCourys, who are all featured on his new album.

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 10 — Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann (SOLD OUT)

September 21-23 — Lewisburg, WV — Healing Appalachia

September 27 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

September 28 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

September 30 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre§ (SOLD OUT)

December 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena (SOLD OUT)

December 31 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Olympia

February 17, 2024 — Glasgow, U.K. — Barrowland Ballroom

February 19, 2024 — Manchester, U.K. — Albert Hall

February 22, 2024 — London, U.K. — Eventim Apollo

February 26, 2024 — Hamburg, Germany — Docks

February 27, 2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark — VEGA

March 2, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso

March 3, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Paradiso

March 5, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden — Münchenbryggeriet

March 6, 2024 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

April 5, 2024 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena‡

April 6, 2024 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum‡

April 9, 2024 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

April 10, 2024 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

April 13, 2024 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

April 15, 2024 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC

April 16, 2024 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson Boling Arena (on-sale 9/15 at 12:00pm local time)

April 18, 2024 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

April 19, 2024 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

May 27, 2024 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

May 29, 2024 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden