NAMM Partners With The Women’s International Music Network For The She Rocks Awards 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The National Association of Music Merchants is teaming up with the Women’s International Music Network (WiMN) as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 edition of the annual She Rocks Awards.

Set for Thursday, January 25, 2024, the She Rocks Awards will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center as part of the annual NAMM Show, which takes place from January 25-28, 2024.

Now in its 12th year, the annual awards gala honors women innovators who have displayed leadership within the music and audio industry.

he gala event includes live music, awards, speeches, celebrity appearances, and a silent auction fundraiser. Tickets are now on sale and include dinner and more. This event is open to the public; however, a 2024 NAMM show badge is required to attend the She Rocks Awards.

“We’ve always aligned the She Rocks Awards to happen during NAMM. Now we are delighted to have NAMM support us as a partner to encourage participation in this meaningful event,” shares Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the She Rocks Awards and the WiMN. “The ballroom will be fully decked out with amazing audio and visuals, and the convenience factor will make it easy for everyone to attend.”

“Our partnership with the WiMN continues to elevate and promote the tremendous achievements by so many incredible women in the music industry,” said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. “The NAMM Show will continue to provide critical platforms such as the She Rock Awards to highlight and celebrate incredible women who shape our industry’s future. Along with Women of NAMM and the WiMN, we have great potential to grow our show on a yearly basis.”