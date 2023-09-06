Ontario’s Iconic Grant Avenue Studio Officially Changes Hands

HAMILTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Grant Avenue Studio, the famed Ontario recording studio, has officially changed hands after being purchased by music and film industry vets Mike Bruce and Marco Mondano.

Located in Hamilton, the studio was first established in 1976 and has hosted recording sessions by iconic artists such as Gordon Lightfoot, Johnny Cash, U2, and Sarah McLachlan, among numerous others.

The studio’s new owners include Macro Mondano, the owner of the D.C. Music, Toronto’s premier rehearsal, recording, and live production studio, which has been a fixture of the Toronto music scene for decades.\

Co-owner Mike Bruce also brings a musical background to the venture and along with being a musician, he owns and operates film studios, including Hamilton’s own Aeon Bayfront Studios.

Along with the owners, the studio also includes engineer Andrew Lauzon (aka the ‘Audio Geek’), an accomplished producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist.

“While we honor and acknowledge the rich history of the studio, we also look towards the future,” said new owners Bruce and Mondano in a joint statement. “In addition to the usual recording, tracking, mixing, mastering and editing services, new offerings will include an artist lounge, a writer’s studio, film & photography location opportunities and artist development programs.”