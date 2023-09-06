Train Recognized With A SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

FAIRFAX, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Digital music collection society SoundExchange announced that the Grammy-winning alt-rock band Train has been presented with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for their hit “Hey, Soul Sister.”

According to SoundExchange, the track has become of the most streamed songs of the past 20 years.

SoundExchange President and CEO of SoundExchange presented the band’s lead singer Pat Monahan with the Hall of Fame award before the band took stage for their recent performance at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

“Train took the music industry by storm in 1998 and have proven themselves as consistent hitmakers ever since,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “‘Hey, Soul Sister’ is an enduring and instantly recognizable singalong classic. SoundExchange is thrilled to honor this legendary group and their continuing success.”