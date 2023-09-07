Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Postpone September Shows Due To Illness

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday (September 6) that they have postponed their current tour for September. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame frontman is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and, on the advice of his medical providers, will not be taking the stage for a while, according to a post on Springsteen’s official X account.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

The legendary band’s postponed shows will begin with tonight’s show at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. Springsteen postponed two concerts at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park in August, citing illness. However, he was back just last week for three shows at MetLife Stadium in his home state of New Jersey. Those Philly shows are now set for August 21 and 23, 2024.

The National Institutes of Health describes Peptic ulcer disease (PUD) as a discontinuation in the inner lining of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract because of gastric acid secretion or pepsin. It can result in unintentional weight loss/gain, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating and more.

Springsteen will have September and October to rest, as the tour was set to have a break after September 29. The tour is currently scheduled to resume with shows in Canada in November.

Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates for the eight shows affected by the postponement (see dates below).

Thurs, September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Sat, September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Tues, September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Thurs, September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sat, September 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Tues, September 19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Thurs, September 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Fri, September 29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park