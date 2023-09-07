Harris County Sports & Convention Renews With ASM Global For NRG Park Management

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC) officials have announced a long-term management renewal with ASM Global (ASMG), the world’s largest venue management company. The renewal is set to begin in 2025 – as part of an ambitious multiyear strategy to leverage ASM’s international multi-disciplined expertise in the future development of the 350-acre NRG Park campus in Houston.

ASMG has operated the county-owned venue since 2000. It is home to the NFL Houston Texans and the renowned Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the world’s largest livestock exhibition and rodeo. It’s been a fixture at NRG Stadium for 20 years. NRG Park is part of ASMG’s network of more than 350 venues across the globe that hosts 20,000 events and welcomes 165 million guests every year.

2022 and the first half of 2023 have marked one of the most successful financial performances in NRG Park’s history, highlighted by multiple sold-out events, including the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four®, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (three sold-out shows in April 2023), Karol G and Beyoncé’s World Renaissance Tour (September 2023).

NRG Park also annually hosts the Offshore Technology Conference, Houston Auto Show/Houston Boat Show, Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market, and Feld Entertainment’s Disney On Ice and Monster Jam. The College Football Playoffs Championship Game is slated for January 2024, and NRG Park will welcome FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

Inside NRG Park’s exhibition center (NRG Center) is ASM Global’s Insights program. The largest live-event customer-feedback database in the industry will provide the benefits of engaging clients, monitoring guest satisfaction in real-time, evaluating performance across various metrics, and benchmarking success across the industry, ultimately providing the business acumen to inform and propel the business forward.

“This agreement demonstrates that ASM Global is aligned with our belief about the tremendous future for NRG Park,” said Ryan Walsh, CEO/executive director of HCSCC. “Much of our success throughout the years is because we have positioned ourselves with high-impact, respected partners like ASM Global. NRG Park is proud to be one of the crown jewels in an unparalleled international portfolio, including some of the most prestigious, iconic and successful venues. We look forward to continuing our partnership to elevate and build on our continuing standard as one of the top sports, entertainment and convention destinations in the world.”

ASM Global’s President and CEO Ron Bension said, “We’re very appreciative of this vote of confidence. We passionately believe in Houston and the area’s track record of hosting spectacular events like the Super Bowl and NCAA Men’s Final Four and partnering with amazing organizations such as the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, the NFL’s Houston Texans franchise and, of course, the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation. We’re eager to grow the property even more to enrich the Houston-Harris County community.”

ASM Global has an unrivaled track record working with major cultural, entertainment, convention and sports campuses, including L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Darling Harbour in Sydney, OVO Wembley Arena in London and AO Arena in Manchester.