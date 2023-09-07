Pitbull Returns To WME For Global Representation After Leaving In 2018

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-award winning superstar, advocate, motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Pitbull has returned to artist agency WME for global representation across all areas.

Previously, “Mr. Worldwide” (born Armando Christian Perez) initially signed with WME in 2017 but parted ways in October 2018 after a 17-month partnership to sign with United Talent Agency (UTA).

The “I Know You Want Me” singer’s WME re-signing comes on the heels of the announcement his upcoming Spanglish album, Trackhouse, will be released this fall. He is also set to hit the road with Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias for the Trilogy Tour. It will be the first tour since 2022’s Can’t Stop Us Now tour, which featured support from Sean Paul and Iggy Azalea on select dates.

A true businessman, Pitbull has also leveraged several brand partnerships. He’s also partnered with renowned motivational speaker and author Tony Robbins for speaking engagements and established the Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools nationwide.