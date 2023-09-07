Neil O’Brien Entertainment Adds Stereo MCs, Johnny Hates Jazz & More To Agency Roster

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – London-based talent agency Neil O’Brien Entertainment has announced today (September 7) some recent additions to its client roster.

The company is now the live booking agent for Aled Jones, Stereo MCs, Johnny Hates Jazz, Imagination and Ruthie Foster. The responsible agent for Jones, Stereo MCs and Foster is Neil O’Brien. Johnny Hates Jazz and Imagination will be working with Greg Woodcock.

Founder and CEO O’Brien commented on the new artists, “I’m delighted to welcome such formidable live acts to the Neil O’Brien roster, and we’ve already set to work on bookings for later this year and into 2024.”

Launched in 2007, Neil O’Brien Entertainment is a specialist independent agency representing over a hundred artists worldwide. Based in Soho, London, the agency delivers over 2,500 shows annually with a team of eight and is owned and operated by music industry veteran Neil O’Brien.

The company’s current roster includes Joe Bonamassa, UB40, Dionne Warwick, Ocean Colour Scene, Beth Hart, Fisherman’s Friends, Paul Young, Damian Lewis, Incognito, Brand New Heavies, Roachford, Aled Jones, The Alarm and many others.

For more information regarding the company or its roster, please get in touch with Laura at laura@neilobrienentertainment.com (+44-20-7631-5168).