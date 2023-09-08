Nicki Minaj To Host The VMAs

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — The MTV Video Music Awards revealed on Friday that Nicki Minaj will once again return as host for the awards show when it takes place at Newark’s Prudential Center on September 12th.

Minaj, who won the Video Vanguard Award in 2022, will also take the stage as a performer, covering her latest single, “Last Time I Saw You,” during the awards gala.

In addition to her hosting and performing duties, Minaj has also been nominated for several VMAs this year, including picks for best R&B video, best video for “Super Freaky Girl,”, and song of the summer, among others.

In all, Minaj has been received an impressive 25 career nominations from the VMAs and she’s hosted 10 Moon Men in the past decade.