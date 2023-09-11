Texas Country Music Singer/Songwriter Charlie Robison Dead At 59

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) – Texas Country music singer/songwriter Charlie Robison died Sunday (September 10) surrounded by his family and friends. His wife, Kristen, shared news of the musician’s death on social media. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, a family spokesperson told the outlet that Robison passed away at a San Antonio hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and complications. He was 59.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family,” wrote Kristen.

Born September 1964, Robison grew up in a musical family alongside his brother Bruce Robison and sister Robyn. After moving to Nashville, Robison released his debut album, Bandera in 1996 and the follow-up, Life of the Party in 1998. His 2001 album, released via Sony’s Lucky Dog imprint, landed him on the country music chart with the single “I Want You Bad.”

In 2018, Robison announced his retirement after losing the ability to sing following a surgical procedure on his throat. He then served as a judge on the reality show Nashville Star for a year, in which country music hopefuls lived together and competed for a music recording deal.

Robison is survived by his wife Kristen, their son Jett James, and three children from his previous marriage to The Chicks’ Emily Strayer: daughter Julianna Tex, son Henry Benjamin and son Charles Augustus.

Memorial services are pending.

RIP.