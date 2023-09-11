All Things Live Middle East Names Johnny Mollet New Head of Operations

DUBAI (vip-booking) – All Things Live Middle East has welcomed Johnny Mollet as their new Head of Operations, further strengthening the regional team based out of Dubai.

Mollet brings with him a wealth of experience from his 30 years in the events industry, producing many events across the globe.

His background spreads across opening/closing ceremonies, including Expo 2020 and London 2012 Olympics, entertainment shows such as Expo City Dubai’s 2022 Christmas show, Ministry of Sound worldwide tours and other music shows, F1 entertainment (Abu Dhabi), festivals, global PR launches and countless other events for high profile corporations and government entities.

In his new role at All Things Live Middle East, Mollet will primarily focus on delivery to highest standards of the firms regional events, overseeing an impressive line up of 2023/24 shows across Middle East and India, and working closely with local and regional partners, venues and suppliers whilst also providing the incoming artist teams with the best experience on and off stage.

Taking his seat at their Dubai offices, Mollet stated, “I am tremendously excited to join the team at All Things Live! They are a highly experienced group and I hope that my experience can add a fresh perspective.”

Mollet officially assumed the position of Head of Operations at All Things Live Middle East on September 1 2023, reporting to Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East.