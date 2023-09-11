Star-Studded Tribute to George Jones ‘Still Playin’ Possum’ Hits Theaters Nationwide For One Night Only

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – No Show Productions has announced that the Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones tribute concert will premiere in a one-day-only theater showing associated with Fathom Events. The tribute concert took place on April 25 at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center (Propst Arena), where some of country music’s biggest stars paid homage to Jones and his incredible career.

Now, ten years after his passing in 2013, music lovers can witness the power of song as artists such as Jelly Roll (“Bartender’s Blues”), Brad Paisley (“He Stopped Loving Her Today”), Tanya Tucker (“When The Grass Grows On Me”), Dierks Bentley (“Why Baby Why”), Sam Moore (“Blues Man”), Travis Tritt (“The Race Is On”), Jamey Johnson (“Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”), Trace Adkins (“Same Ole Me”), Sara Evans (“She Thinks I Still Care”), Aaron Lewis (“Choices”), and Janie Fricke (“You’ve Still Got a Place in my Heart”), brought their interpretation of Jones’ hits to life on the big screen.

In addition to the solo performances, Lorrie Morgan teamed up with Johnson on “Near You,” Blackberry Smoke lead singer Charlie Starr and Johnson brought the “outlaw” with “Yesterday’s Wine,” Evans and Tracy Lawrence felt it while singing “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” and many more.

The three-hour-long highlight reel of a show never dragged. In addition to the star-studded talent and iconic songs, the performers switched up nearly every song, which kept the audience enthralled and the night moving.

Jones, referred to by many as “The Possum” due to his distinctive facial features, was also known by another nickname. “No Show Jones” was given to the late Country music icon when his personal demons resulted in concert cancellations and postponements. In his intro, announcer Keith Bilbrey told the filled arena, “He ain’t gonna be here tonight either.”

During his career, the “silver fox” sold over 20 million albums, was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, was a Kennedy Center Honoree, National Medal of the Arts recipient, Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient, topped the Billboard singles chart 14 times and achieved 143 Top 40 hits during his illustrious career.

“It is still hard to believe that George is gone. He was loved by so many artists and fans. We may not have him here in person, but we have his music to keep his memory alive,” says Nancy Jones. “Filming this night was something special. The love for George was overwhelming!”

Tickets are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).