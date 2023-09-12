Brendan Biesen Joins The Outer/Most Agency As A Booking Agent

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agent and former label exec Brendan Biesen has been hired as the newest booking agent at the Outer/Most Agency.

The Chicago-based Biesen joins the agency with an active roster that includes clients such as Pile, Barrie, Manwolves, The Slaps, Psymon Spine, Work Wife, 81355 (pronounced “bless”), Fonteyn, and new signing, zzzahara.

Biesen, who previously held agent roles at the Windish and Paradigm Talent agencies, most recently operated his own agency, Field Booking, which he launched in 2021.

In addition to his past gigs as an agent, Biesen also brings relevant label experience to his new role at Outer/Most, including stints at Secretly Label Group and radio promotions at Chicago’s 93.1 WXRT.

“We could not be more energized to welcome Brendan onto the team. As a long-time friend and colleague, we’ve always been impressed by his work ethic and dedication to finding exciting new artists that push the mold,” stated Outer/Most partner and agent Kelly Deasy.