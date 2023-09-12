The Boch Center’s Josiah Spaulding, Jr. To Step Down

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Josiah Spaulding, Jr., the longtime President & CEO of Boston’s iconic Boch Center, announced that after 40 year stint, he plans to retire from his leadership role with the organization in early 2024.

While he’s stepping away from his leadership duties, Spaulding will continue to serve as a senior advisor and consultant at the Boch Center, focusing on the expansion of the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), which he established in 2019, as well as supporting the organization’s new leadership.

With a career that spanned four decades, Spaulding played a key role in the revitalization of the facility, transforming it from a failing theater in one of Boston’s roughest neighborhoods to a successful arts institutions in the U.S.

During his tenure, Spaulding oversaw the restoration of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres, helped to bring key Broadway shows such as the Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon and RENT, to Boston, and led the Boch Center’s programming.

He also helped to bring the arts to schools in the region, distributing thousands of free tickets to school groups and social service agencies and raised tens of millions of dollars to support arts education, innovative programming and infrastructure.

“For 38 years, Joe Spaulding has shaped the Boch Center’s mission, vision, goals, and priorities with a keen eye, a great ear, and a sense of purpose,” said Board Chair Mark Weld. His energy, enthusiasm for the arts, and his steadfast commitment to serving the broadest possible audience has positioned the Boch Center as the gold standard by which other performing arts centers are measured. Joe is an icon, an innovator, an educator, and an inspiration.”

“The Boch Center would not be where it is today without Joe Spaulding at the helm,” added Ernie Boch Jr., President of the Boch Family Foundation. “38 years ago, Joe saw the potential and history behind the bones of these theatres and brought them back to life – he has been the North Star of the Boch Center with his passion and advocation for the arts and live entertainment. It has truly been his life’s work, and I’m proud to have stood by his side.”

In the coming weeks, a search firm will be engaged with the goal of naming Spaulding’s successor by the end of this calendar year.