Atlantic Records Announces A 75th Anniversary Vinyl Re-Release Series In Partnership With Rhino Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — To mark Atlantic Records’ 75th Anniversary, the label has teamed up with Rhino Records to launch a year-long vinyl series encompassing 90 releases that span the entirety of Atlantic’s storied history.

The series will include music from across a wide range of musical genres and include special additions and previously unreleased material, all curated by Atlantic Records’ in-house audiophile, Chairman & CEO, Craig Kallman.

The Atlantic 75 collection, unveiled on a monthly basis, will feature numerous titles pressed in clear vinyl and Atlantic has also partnered with audiophile label Acoustic Sounds for a multi-year slate of 180-Gram, 45RPM black vinyl, and SACD versions of classic Atlantic albums.

Additionally, Atlantic has partnered with vinyl subscription service VMP (Vinyl Me, Please) for their inaugural label collection as the Record of the Month, scheduled to be available to VMP members starting October 19th, featuring iconic artists such as Ray Charles, The Mar-Keys / Booker T. & The M.G.’s, Lupe Fiasco, John Prine, and Stone Temple Pilots.

Other albums planned for the ongoing series include Led Zeppelin’s groundbreaking untitled fourth album, commonly referred to as Led Zeppelin IV, which will be pressed on crystal-clear, 180g vinyl. Coldplay’s multi-platinum selling seventh album, A Head Full of Dreams is also on tap and will be pressed on 140g colored re-cycled vinyl and includes a bonus track, “Something Just Like This,” by the Chainsmokers and Coldplay.

The collection will also include albums from Jason Mraz, Christina Perri, Grouplove, as well as seasonal releases from Booker T. and the MG’s and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“Our 75th anniversary has given us an incredible opportunity to revisit the amazing range and depth of the music that Atlantic has released across the decades. These 90 albums are not only an extraordinary musical journey through the years, but a cultural one as well, reflecting a series of seismic social shifts. As an admitted vinyl junkie, I’m honored and thrilled to join with our colleagues at Rhino, our long-time friends at Acoustic Sounds, and the great folks at VMP to give all this brilliant music the royal LP treatment. It’s been a true labor of love, and the perfect celebration of this landmark anniversary,” stated Atlantic’s Craig Kallman.