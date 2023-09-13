Reservoir Media Acquires The Publishing Rights To Kerry Kurt Phillips’ Catalog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir Media announced the acquisition of the publishing rights to the catalog of country singer-songwriter Kerry Kurt Phillips.

A noted and prolific songwriter, Phillips’ catalog includes six #1 singles, along with contributions to 75 Gold and Platinum albums, producing more than 45 million in record sales.

Additionally, his songs have been featured in numerous high-profile placements, including the opening ceremony at the Atlanta Olympics, in Super Bowl commercials, and in multiple motion pictures.

Hits include Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man,” which spent four weeks at #1 on Hot Country Songs, and Tim McGraw’s #2 Hot Country Song “Down on the Farm.” He’s also written or co-written hits for artists such as George Jones, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tracy Byrd, Craig Morgan, and many others.

“These songs are some of my most faithful and favorite ‘ole dawgs, and it was important to find the right home for them. Reservoir worked hard to make this deal happen, and I know they will work just as hard to take care of them and help them continue to be loved all over again.” Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier also commented, “Kerry Kurt has been one of Nashville’s top writers since the 90s, and I have personally been a fan of his for a long time. We are proud to be integrating Kerry Kurt’s hit catalog into our country catalog and look forward to continuing showcasing his legacy,” he said, announcing the deal with Reservoir.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.