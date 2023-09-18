Report: The Writer’s Guild Of America To Resume Talks With The Studio This Week

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Writers Guild of America is set to resume negotiations with an alliance representing major Hollywood studios on September 20th after talks between the two sides reached a stalemate at the end of August.

According to Variety, the WGA notified its membership of its intent to resume negotiations with the studios on Wednesday in an email sent on Monday morning.

“The WGA and AMPTP now have a confirmed schedule to bargain this week, starting on Wednesday,” the Union said, according to Variety. “You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We’ll reach out again when there is something of significance to report.”

Talks between the WGA and the studios ground to a halt on August 22nd after the union indicated that there had been some promising signs in the negotiations.

The WGA is seeking higher residuals from content on streaming media, a reduced workload, and some contractual protections from artificial intelligence systems such as chatGPT.

As Variety noted, the strike has been ongoing for 140 days.