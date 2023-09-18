Randy Couture – “The Expendables,” “Ballers,” “Midnight Zombie Massacre” – 6x UFC Champ

A great conversation with Randy about his new film, how he rose up to be one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, his acting career, being in the army and more. Randy gives us a fascinating insider’s look at the Xs and Os of UFC fighting from a world champion as he talks about his fighting style, how he approaches a match and then has to shift strategies during a match and more – a really interesting look into the mind of a truly GREAT fighter. You learn things about MMA fighting that will blow you away.