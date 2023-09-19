The Bowery Presents Announces Booking Partnership For New Haven’s Westville Music Bowl

NEW HAVEN, CT (CelebrityAccess) – The Bowery Presents (The Bowery), the leading East Coast concert promoter and venue management company, announced today (September 19) a new partnership with Premier Concerts/Manic Presents to book concerts at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT starting with the 2024 season.

Located on Yale University’s athletic campus, Westville Music Bowl is a former tennis stadium that opened in 1991 and played host to tennis tournaments for three decades before being retrofitted to a concert venue in 2021, with a scalable capacity from 9,700 to 3,500. In addition to boygenius’ upcoming sold-out show on September 28, the venue has since hosted 60+ shows, including The National, Khruangbin, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Trey Anastasio Band, Goose, John Mulaney, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.

Westville Music Bowl is the largest of Premier Concerts/Manic Presents venues in the state of CT, whose portfolio also includes College Street Music Hall and Space Ballroom. The venue joins an esteemed roster of outdoor concert spaces that The Bowery books throughout the East Coast, including Forest Hills Stadium (NYC), The Stage at Suffolk Downs (Boston), Thompson’s Point (Portland) and Virginia Credit Union Live and Browns Island (Richmond) alongside the company’s thousands of annual concert bookings in clubs, theatres and arenas across the region.

“Mark Nussbaum and I have been developing artists from 100-capacity spaces through a growing network of Connecticut venues. That network placed us firmly at the forefront of the return of live music in 2021, which gave us a glimpse into what we can do at scale,” said Keith Mahler, president of Premier Concerts/Manic Presents/Lovely Day Presents. “We are very excited to have The Bowery Presents partner with us on our next chapter promoting shows at Westville Music Bowl – you can expect big things from this collective powerhouse team.”

“Bowery has a long history of producing shows from intimate clubs to the largest venues – many of which are unique outdoor locations loved by artists and fans alike,” said The Bowery Presents founder John Moore and his partner Jim Glancy in a joint statement. “Westville Music Bowl is renowned in New England as one of those marquee outdoor venues, and we are proud to join our partners at Premier Concerts/Manic Presents in booking this unique space.”

Westville Music Bowl’s 2023 season concludes with the sold-out boygenius show on September 28. New shows for 2024 will be announced in the coming months, and fans are encouraged to follow along on socials for more details @WestvilleBowl on Instagram and Twitter, @WestvilleMusicBowl on Facebook, and online at WestvilleMusicBowl.com.