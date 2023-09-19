Primary Wave Music Acquires Eddie Rabbitt’s Catalog

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Indie publisher Primary Wave Music announced the acquisition of a stake in the catalog of award-winning singer-songwriter Eddie Rabbitt.

“Eddie Rabbitt’s music has left a lasting impression in the Country Music community and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome the catalog of such an iconic performer and songwriter,” said Lexi Todd, Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs at Primary Wave Music.

The catalog includes more than a dozen #1 country hits, including the number one crossover hit “I Love A Rainy Night,” and the top 10, Grammy-nominated song “Drivin’ My Life Away.”

Rabbitt launched a career as a songwriter in the late 1960s, quickly finding success on the strength of compositions such as “Kentucky Rain” which Elvis Presley recorded in 1970 and “Pure Love” which Ronnie Milsap helped to make a hit in 1974.

Rabbitt was also a performer and helped to develop the country crossover sound and collaborated with artists such as Juice Newton anc Crystal Gayle.

Rabbit also served as the spokesman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and United Cerebral Palsy and was an advocate for the Special Olympics, Easter Seals and the The American Council on Transplantation.

He died in 1998 after a battle with lung cancer.