Jason Parent Joins Sound Talent Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sound Talent Group announced the hire of veteran talent agent Jason Parent.

Parent joins STG’s newly expanded New York office, which also includes agents Jake Zimmerman, Eric Powell, and John Lashnits.

Before he joined STG, Parent spent a decade at APA/IAG, where he worked with clients such as Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ the Altar, Grayscale, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Citizen, Summer Salt, Leanna Firestone, Nothing, Nowhere, Yot Club, Oso Oson and Cloud Nothings, who will all join him in the move to STG.

“I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Jason over the years while at different companies, and in that time, we’ve become great friends. When we had the chance to bring him to STG, we jumped on that opportunity. Jason is an incredible agent with an amazing roster of bands, and we’re excited to have him join the team,” stated STG co-founder Matt Andersen.

“I have known Dave, Tim, and Matt since I started booking bands and tours in 2010. We have talked about working together many times, but this time it finally worked out and I couldn’t be happier to be here. They have built something amazing and all my colleagues here are wonderful and creative agents. I look forward to utilizing the full team here at STG to grow my clients to the next level.”