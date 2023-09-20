Music Health Alliance And Lauren Dagle Partner To Launch A New Healthcare Program And Fund For Industry Seniors

ANNADALE On HUDSON, NY (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, September 19, at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for Performing Arts, Music Health Alliance (MHA) hosted an event featuring 2x Grammy award-winning artist Lauren Daigle and special guests. The purpose of this gathering was to address the pressing healthcare needs of the senior population within the music industry. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for MHA as it introduces a unique senior healthcare program and a new fund tailored specifically for veterans and legacy music makers in the music industry.

Notably, approximately 20% of MHA’s clientele, which has served over 20,000 individuals in the music industry over the past decade, are aged 55 and older. This demographic has generated $6.5 million in savings for senior medical expenses. The initial funding from Daigle’s The Price Fund will facilitate the expansion of MHA’s team of trained senior care advocates and enhance its network of healthcare resources.

Additionally, it will establish The Price Legacy Fund, which will offer financial grants to cover various healthcare costs. These include expenses not covered by existing plans or Medicare, prescriptions, emergent rehabilitation services, and emergent short-term home healthcare or respite care. This initiative aims to address the healthcare needs of aging music professionals and legacy music makers aged 65 and older, a vulnerable and rapidly growing demographic.

Lauren Daigle expressed her motivation for supporting this cause, citing her personal experience with her grandfather’s peaceful end-of-life journey, which highlighted the importance of a support network and resources during such critical times.

Shelia Shipley Biddy, CFO and Certified Senior Advisor at Music Health Alliance, emphasized the significance of the Price Legacy Fund in providing essential support to an often-overlooked segment of the population. The fund will ensure that seniors in the music industry receive assistance in navigating their daily health needs, including Medicare and Social Security issues.

In one such instance, Josh, a legacy artist in his 70s, sought MHA’s assistance after his wife was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer. The couple’s financial struggles due to limited insurance coverage were alleviated through MHA’s advocacy, grants, and support.

Music Health Alliance, celebrating a decade of “healing the music,” continues to advocate for various professionals within the music industry, including songwriters, producers, audio engineers, musicians, recording artists, and publishers, among others. Over the years, MHA has facilitated access to life-saving services such as transplants, medicine, mental health resources, and end-of-life care for more than 20,000 members of the music community nationwide. Eligibility for MHA’s services extends to anyone with a minimum of three years of experience in the music industry, including spouses, legal domestic partners, and dependent family members.

Funding for Music Health Alliance primarily relies on grants and contributions from individuals and corporations within the music community. A noteworthy aspect is that 86% of all donations directly support MHA’s programs and services, delivering substantial healthcare resources for every dollar contributed. This continued financial support is crucial to MHA’s mission to “Heal The Music.”