Magnus Talent Agency Acquires Industria Works Booking & Management

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Magnus Talent Agency announced the acquisition of Industria Works Booking and Management, which will be integrated into MTA.

As part of the acquisition, Industria Works Founder Tomas Cookman will continue in a leadership role within the new partnership, Magnus Talent stated.

Industria Works’ Agustin Lopez, who currently leads the agency’s Spanish regional office in Madrid will continue to lead the regional office while supporting operations in Europe.

Industria Works books shows and tours in Europe and Latin America for artists such as Trueno, Love of Lesbian, Tom Tom Club, Paula Cendejas, Villano Antillano, YSY A, Maikel Delacalle, Nicola Cruz and YADAM, among others.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with the Industria Works team. I’ve known and admired Tomas for over twenty years and we share the same passion for excellence in talent representation. This new partnership is an important step in our international expansion and will provide a crucial local presence and expertise in the European market and beyond, all in the name of continuing to provide top-of-class service to the careers of iconic and soon-to-be iconic artists,” said Magnus CEO Michael Vega.

“We have had a long and warm relationship with Magnus and I have always considered Michel Vega a friend – and am now proud to call him a partner. We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with a solid team to maximize opportunities and bring a truly global booking and management experience to our combined artist roster. I am a believer in the power of teamwork and Michel and Marc have created a solid foundation to continue building upon,” added Tomas Cookman, founder of Industria Works.